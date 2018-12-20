New Orleans vs. Pittsburgh live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)

Current records: New Orleans 12-2; Pittsburgh 8-5-1

What to Know

New Orleans will be playing in front of their home fans against Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. New Orleans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 32.79 points per game.

It was a close one, but last week New Orleans sidestepped Carolina for a 12-9 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for New Orleans.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Pittsburgh and New England, but their 55.5-point projection wound up being a bit inflated. Pittsburgh took their matchup against New England 17-10. The victory was some much needed relief for Pittsburgh as it spelled the end of their three-game losing streak.

New Orleans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. If their 10-4 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 12-2 and Pittsburgh to 8-5-1. In their win, New Orleans relied heavily on Alvin Kamara, who rushed for 67 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries. Pittsburgh will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Saints are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Steelers.

This season, New Orleans are 10-4-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 7-6-1 against the spread

Over/Under: 53

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.