New Orleans vs. Pittsburgh live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Saints vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)
Current records: New Orleans 12-2; Pittsburgh 8-5-1
What to Know
New Orleans will be playing in front of their home fans against Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. New Orleans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 32.79 points per game.
It was a close one, but last week New Orleans sidestepped Carolina for a 12-9 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for New Orleans.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Pittsburgh and New England, but their 55.5-point projection wound up being a bit inflated. Pittsburgh took their matchup against New England 17-10. The victory was some much needed relief for Pittsburgh as it spelled the end of their three-game losing streak.
New Orleans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. If their 10-4 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
Their wins bumped New Orleans to 12-2 and Pittsburgh to 8-5-1. In their win, New Orleans relied heavily on Alvin Kamara, who rushed for 67 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries. Pittsburgh will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Saints are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Steelers.
This season, New Orleans are 10-4-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 7-6-1 against the spread
Over/Under: 53
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Browns could win you a fantasy title
No, really, Cleveland could be the team to take home the title
-
Week 16 NFL odds, top picks, best sims
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Draft: Prospects in Music City Bowl
An enormous but explosive nose tackle and a springy linebacker headline the prospects to watch...
-
What Gordon's absence means for Patriots
Gordon was playing well, but he may be facing an indefinite suspension from the league
-
Xavien Howard denies surgery report
Howard has missed the past two games with a meniscus injury
-
NFL DFS: Best Week 16 DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...