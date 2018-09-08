New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Last year was nothing to brag about for Tampa Bay, so the team is looking forward to a new start on Sunday. They take on New Orleans at 1:00 PM. Tampa Bay will be looking to walk away with the same result they got against New Orleans last time they played.

Tampa Bay had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in their 31-24 victory over New Orleans last year. To get another victory will require bucking the odds, as they come into the game as the underdog.