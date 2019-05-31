New Packers coach Matt LaFleur reportedly tears Achilles tendon, will coach OTAs from golf cart

First-year Packers coach Matt LaFleur's job just got a lot tougher. This has nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers, who is just four years younger than LaFleur and reportedly butted heads with former coach Mike McCarthy, but is instead a result of non-football-related injury. NFL.com's Mike Silver reports that LaFleur "suffered a torn Achilles' tendon playing in a Knockout game on a Lambeau hoops court Wednesday night" and the expectation is that he will have surgery on Sunday.

For athletes, a torn Achilles can require a 6-9 month recovery period. Unless LaFleur plans on sprinting up and down the sidelines for three hours on game days, his recovery shouldn't take quite that long. For now, he plans to coach from a golf cart during June OTAs, and there's a chance he's back on the sidelines in some capacity by the start of the regular season.

And while this is certainly an offseason storyline, the biggest one remains LaFleur's relationship with Rodgers, who spent part of his offseason refuting a story that portrayed him as mercurial, difficult and passive-aggressive during much of his tenure in Green Bay.

This is important if you think Rodgers, as Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne wrote earlier this spring, held a grudge against former coach Mike McCarthy, wasn't considered to be a much of a leader by some teammates, and, in general, was difficult to work with. But LaFleur, who was the Titans' offensive coordinator last season, maintained last month that he isn't worried about the past.

"Honestly, I haven't put a whole lot of thought into that," he told SI.com's Albert Breer in April. "I wasn't here, so I don't know what happened. And quite frankly, I don't really care what happened. All I care about is how we move forward as a football team. All I care about is the partnership that we're forming, how that goes, and our communication. That's all I really care about."

Perhaps LaFleur hasn't thought much about how things went off the rails in Green Bay but he certainly understands in general terms how important it is to be on the same page with the best player on the team.

"That relationship is critical, and it's not necessarily because I'm the head coach -- it's because I'm the play-caller," LaFleur said. "You have to develop relationships with everyone in that building. But when it comes to Aaron, it's so critical, because I'm the play-caller. And so anytime you're the play-caller, you better have a relationship with that quarterback. I do believe this, and I've said it from Day 1 -- it's a partnership. And I'll tell you what, I don't care what's been said, I've spent a week with him, and I've really enjoyed every second of it."

Meanwhile, Rodgers appears all-in on his new coach and the offense he's bringing to Green Bay -- even if he's not yet completely familiar with the entire playbook.

"I'm spending time watching my iPad, studying my iPad at night, studying my notes and trying to come in here prepared every day," Rodgers said last week, via the Packers website. "Because it's important that I can lead from an aptitude standpoint with the offense, even if I still don't understand the intricacies of certain reads or concepts. Getting guys lined up in the right spot is an important part of my job. ...

"I'd like to think I might be a half-step ahead with my ability to recall things and learn things quickly, but I can't say I'm an expert in this offense at this point," he continued. "It's going to be a work in progress throughout the OTAs and minicamp. But it's been a fun challenge to study more in the offseason."