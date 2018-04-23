New Packers GM says the guy he replaced will be in Packers' draft room with him

For a long time, former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson was one of the best in the league at figuring out the draft.

Thompson served as the team's GM from 2005 through 2017, a time during which the Packers drafted, among others, Aaron Rodgers, Will Blackmon, A.J. Hawk, Greg Jennings, James Jones, Mason Crosby, Jordy Nelson, Jermichael Finley, Josh Sitton, Bryan Bulaga, Morgan Burnett, Randall Cobb, Davon House, Nick Perry, Casey Hayward, Mike Daniels, Eddie Lacy, David Bakhtiari, J.C. Tretter, Micah Hyde, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Davante Adams, Corey Linsley, Ty Montgomery, Kenny Clark, Blake Martinez, Kevin King, Josh Jones, Jamaal Williams, and Aaron Jones. That's a heck of a lot of productive players. But the Packers' hit rate slowed a bit over the years, and the team's reluctance to spend on free agents in order to replenish the talent base eventually resulted in a roster that was thinner than usual.

So, Thompson was relieved of GM duties and replaced by Brian Gutekunst. But Thompson has remained with the team as an advisor, officially holding the title of senior advisor to football operations. Not only that, but according to Gutekunst, Thompson has been very involved in the team's pre-draft process and will be in the draft room later this week.

This probably shouldn't be much of a surprise given that Thompson is still employed by the team and the draft is his forte, but it's not every day that you see a former GM in the room for the first draft of the new GM. Gutekunst has made clear with his moves this offseason that things are going to be done differently under his leadership (the Packers signed Jimmy Graham and Muhammad Wilkerson, turning their rare dip in the free-agency pool into a big splash), and it will be interesting to see how the team's draft progresses -- and how Gutekunst's style compares and contrasts with that of Thompson.

