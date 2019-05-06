New Raiders GM Mike Mayock: 'You're gonna do well' if you draft players from Clemson, Alabama

The Raiders ended up selecting nine players in the 2019 NFL Draft, including three first-round picks. Of those nine, four either played at Alabama or Clemson, including two of the aforementioned first-rounders.

It started with Clemson's Clelin Ferrell, who was taken with the No. 4 overall pick and up to that point was the biggest surprise of the draft (that lasted until the Giants took quarterback Daniel Jones two picks later).

"At the end of the day, people act like the thought wouldn't occur to me to trade down and still get Cle," Mayock told TheMMQB.com's Albert Breer. "He was our guy, OK? And whether we got him at 4, 8, 10, it didn't matter. He was gonna be our guy.

"He's a foundation player," Mayock continued. "And even more importantly, he's a three-down defensive end who can stick his hand in the dirt and play on run downs and pass downs. He's not a guy who's going to be a designated pass-rusher. He's in there on every snap. And he's gonna set the tone for us, as far as these young guys are concerned. I couldn't wait to get to that pick."

Look, NFL Draft Twitter may not have been fond of Ferrell going that high but a) the Raiders had to replace Khalil Mack, and b) there's nothing to say that Ferrell won't have a better career than, say, Josh Allen, who went to the Jaguars with the No. 7 pick. Plus, Ferrell went to Clemson. And for Mayock, that proved to be important. Because a week after he was hired, Mayock was at the CFP National Championship Game between Alabama and Clemson and it was there that he got his first in-person glimpse at Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs (24th pick), cornerback Travyon Mullen (2nd round) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (fifth round).

"I felt it on the field before [that] game, these were the two best college programs in the country and have been for several years now," Mayock recalled. "And when you walk around on the field before the game and watch these guys warm up, and you do your body types, you're taking notes -- they look like two NFL teams. I said it to somebody, I don't remember who, and I remember thinking to myself, 'Man, if you just draft from these two teams, you're gonna do well, forget the rest of the country.'

More from Mayock: "I didn't consciously set out to make that happen. But we got more and more impressed with these Clemson kids, as we met them, as people. We loved the Alabama tailback. And it worked out pretty well from our perspective."

On paper, the Raiders filled a lot of needs. It will take several years to truly grade this draft class but ultimately, any success or failure will come down to how well Derek Carr plays in his second year under Jon Gruden. But with the additions on defense (Ferrell, Mullen and their other first-rounder, safety Johnathan Abram) and offense (Jacobs, Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams, Trent Brown) there's no room for excuses. This team limped to four wins last season and had just six the season before. But the Raiders went 12-4 in '16, in part because Carr was an MVP candidate.