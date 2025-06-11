It hasn't taken long for Davante Adams to feel at home with the Los Angeles Rams, an area he struggled with at his previous stop, according to the All-Pro wide receiver. Adams said this week he feels "rejuvenated" with the NFC West franchise after taking awhile to "integrate" himself with the New York Jets.

"I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building," Adams said. "And everybody's in a good mood. It's not like a dark cloud over the building. And I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So, it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this."

Adams signed a two-year contract with the Rams in March after he was released by the Jets and early returns suggest the the six-time Pro Bowler made the right choice.

"And [they've] got a really good quarterback in here," Adams said. "Got a really good, young team that shows a lot of promise and was obviously really close to being able to have a chance at the whole thing last year. So, just knowing how hungry this team is and seeing the work that they're still putting in after having a year last year just kind of confirms that I'm in the right place."

Adams was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Jets early last season to reunite with his former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers. He produced in the Big Apple with 67 catches, 854 yards and seven touchdowns over 11 games, pushing him over 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth consecutive season.

New York releasing Adams was a salary cap move for a franchise that would've faced cap hits of $38.3 million in both 2025 and 2026. Adams now gets to work with another high-level quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who re-signed with the Rams in February.

Rams defensive back Quentin Lake said earlier this offseason he believes this year's offense could resemble the "Greatest Show on Turf", the high-powered attack that carry then-St. Louis to a Super Bowl with MVP Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk and Torry Holt.

Adams will be paired with Puka Nucua after the Rams released Cooper Kupp, who later signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Kupp was an aging veteran of sorts after his breakout season in 2021 when he led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).

Adams should provide the Rams with plenty of firepower in his absence and already has a heightened level of respect for Rams coach Sean McVay, he said this week.