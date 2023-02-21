The Ravens have a new leader on offense. The club recently hired former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the same role on John Harbaugh's staff in Baltimore as it looks to reshape how it moves the ball going forward. Of course, a big piece of that offense revolves around quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The former league MVP is quite the dual-threat weapon whom Monken now has at his disposal. He's arguably the best mobile quarterback in the league and is the only signal-caller in NFL history with multiple seasons with at least 1,000 yards on the ground. While that top-tier rushing ability makes Jackson a matchup nightmare, his new OC is just as excited to highlight what he considered to be the underrated piece of his game: his passing.

"He's got an elite skillset," Monkin said Tuesday during his introductory press conference. "It's obvious when you watch him on film. I mean, the things he can do with the football and the plays that he makes. I think he's underrated as a passer. I think so in terms of his ability to make plays and throw it down the field. We've all seen it. I'm no different than you. I watch what you guys watch and it's pretty amazing."

Jackson has shown the ability to make plenty of eye-popping plays through the air. During his MVP season in 2019, he registered a 113.3 passer rating and completed 66.1% of his throws. Since 2019, Jackson has a 98.1 passer rating and has 95 touchdowns through the air to just 35 interceptions. However, he did have the lowest completion percentage over that stretch last season and a career-low 6.9 yards per pass attempt.

Monken will now try to get Jackson and the rest of the offense trending back in the right direction by sprinkling some of the success he had at Georgia onto this unit. Last season, Monken's Bulldogs averaged 501.1 yards of total offense and 41.1 points per game. Specifically at quarterback, Stetson Bennett had a season worthy of making him a Heisman finalist after throwing for more than 4,000 yards and rushing for double-digit touchdowns, so Monken has shown the ability to highlight a quarterback's strengths on the ground as well as through the air.

Of course, the elephant in the room when we consider how Monken's offense will look with Jackson under center is whether or not he'll actually be a Raven by the start of the 2023 season. The quarterback is still without a long-term contract as he is set to hit free agency later this offseason. Baltimore will, in all likelihood, place the franchise tag on Jackson to prevent him from hitting the open market, but if the two sides are unable to reach an extension, it does leave open the possibility of a trade.

It is worth noting that the Ravens did use input from Jackson as they searched for an OC, but CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported that the team "did not fully integrate" him into the hiring process that ultimately led to Monken's hire. So, while it may be fun to wonder what this new-look Ravens offense will be capable of, there's still a bit of uncertainty about whether or not Monken will have that "elite" weapon he was complimenting.