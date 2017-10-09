New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer to debut during 'Monday Night Football'
Episode VIII's trailer will run at halftime of the Vikings-Bears game
The official trailer for the eighth installment of the Star Wars franchise will debut during this week's edition of "Monday Night Football." Lucasfilm announced on Sunday that it would show the trailer during halftime of the contest between the Vikings and the Bears.
The official teaser trailer for The Last Jedi dropped several months ago.
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is the second of three installments in the sequel trilogy, following "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". It will be followed up by a sequel currently titled Star Wars: Episode IX, to be directed by J.J. Abrams. The Last Jedi is the final film role for series star Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), who passed away in December 2016.
The film is set for release on December 15, 2017.
