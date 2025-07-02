Shortly after the Steelers officially signed Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh punter Corliss Waitman willing gave up the No. 8 to his new teammate. It's safe to say that recently-acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey is hoping the Steelers' other punter is just as accommodating.

A day after news broke that he was traded to the Steelers, Ramsey posted a picture on X of his last name on a Steelers No. 5 jersey. It's not much of a surprise that No. 5 is what Ramsey wants to wear in Pittsburgh after he made the switch from No. 20 to No. 5 in 2021 after the NFL adjusted its player uniform number policy that gave defensive backs the ability to wear single-digit numbers.

Unfortunately for Ramsey, the No. 5 is already being worn in Pittsburgh by punter Cameron Johnston, who is trying to win back his job after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 of the 2024 season. Despite the severity of the injury (an ACL tear), Johnston appears to be back to full strength as he was a full participant during the Steelers' voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp.

"I just really appreciate his mindset regarding his rehabilitation," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin recently said of Johnston, who signed a three-year deal with the team last offseason. "Not only the things that you guys get to see out here, but throughout the process. He stay engaged all year. He was an asset to Corliss and others. He was ever present. He's a true professional, and I respect it."

Along with Johnston, former Carolina Panthers defensive back D'Shawn Jamison has also wore No. 5 during spring practices. It's assumed Jamison will wear a different number if he makes either the team's 53-man roster or practice squad.

Regarding Johnston, it'll be interesting to see how he handles Ramsey's apparent desire to wear No. 5. Johnston has worn that number throughout his NFL career, which dates back to 2018. Usually, the player with the most seniority wins out in these situations. In this scenario, the No. 5 would go to Ramsey, who technically entered the league two years before Johnston, who signed with the Eagles in 2017 but didn't make his regular-season debut until 2018.

Regardless of what number he wears, Ramsey will undoubtedly stand out when he makes his Steelers debut on July 24, the first day of training camp. Along with Ramsey and former Dolphins teammate Jonnu Smith, that day will also mark the first practice as a Steeler for Rodgers, a four-time league MVP who recently said the 2025 season will more than likely be his last.