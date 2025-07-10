Shortly after the Steelers officially signed Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh punter Corliss Waitman willing gave up the No. 8 to his new teammate. It now appears that recently-acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey has received the same courtesy from Pittsburgh's other punter.

A day after news broke that he was traded to the Steelers, Ramsey posted a picture on X of his last name on a Steelers No. 5 jersey, which was already being worn by Pittsburgh punter Cameron Johnston. Ramsey will indeed wear that number after the Steelers posted a picture on X of the former All-Pro wearing No. 5. with the caption "digit drop."

Along with Ramsey (who made the switch from No. 20 to No. 5 in 2021 after the NFL adjusted its player uniform number policy), the Steelers still have Johnston wearing No. 5 on the team's website. It's safe to assume that Johnston will choose a new number sometime between now and the start of the regular season.

Speaking of Johnston, the 33-year-old veteran appears to be back to full strength after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 of the 2024 season. He was a full participant during the Steelers' voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp.

"I just really appreciate his mindset regarding his rehabilitation," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin recently said of Johnston, who signed a three-year deal with the team last offseason. "Not only the things that you guys get to see out here, but throughout the process. He stay engaged all year. He was an asset to Corliss and others. He was ever present. He's a true professional, and I respect it."