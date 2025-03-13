A new team will also include a new number for DK Metcalf. The two-time Pro Bowl receiver, who was traded to the Steelers from Seattle earlier this week, will wear No. 4 in Pittsburgh after wearing the No. 14 during his time with the Seahawks.

The Steelers revealed the change via social media by sharing a photo of Metcalf in full uniform wearing his number. Metcalf's old number is currently worn by fellow receiver George Pickens, who is surely hoping that Metcalf's arrival will help open things up for him during the upcoming season.

Pittsburgh reportedly agreed to terms on a five-year, $150 million deal prior to acquiring Metcalf, whose acquisition finally ended the Steelers' yearlong quest to sign a proven veteran wideout to pair with Pickens, the team's top wideout the past three years. A physically imposing player at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Metcalf averaged 73 receptions for 1,064 yards and eight touchdowns during his six seasons in Seattle.

While their receiving corps is coming together, the Steelers still need to figure out who will be their starting quarterback this season. As they wait for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision, Pittsburgh did make a provisional plan for the 2025 season when they re-signed veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph to a two-year deal. Rudolph went 8-5-1 as a starter during his first go-around in Pittsburgh.