New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers live score: Updates, game stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

Not all NFL games are created equal. And while the idea of Jimmy Garoppolo and the high-powered 49ers offense under Kyle Shanahan squaring off against Odell Beckham, Saquon Barkley and a slew of elite options for the Giants sounds pretty good when discussing it before the season, boy is it not that attractive right now.

But here's how I look at it: you'd be willing to pay $49.99 for this game in mid-March, so let's not take it for granted now. There's plenty of gambling to be done, fantasy games to be won and DFS millions to be made.

Plus, the last time we thought the 49ers were going to roll over in primetime they destroyed the Raiders behind third-string quarterback Nick Mullens. Mullens is getting the start again on Monday and everyone is expecting some MAGIC.

If you want to live the magic in all the felicitous glory that is a Monday Night Football live blog, dive in below.

Thank you for joining us.