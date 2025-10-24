The NFL assessed the New York Giants a fine of $200,000 for violation of the league's concussion protocol. Coach Brian Daboll received a $100,000 and running back Cam Skattebo was assessed a $15,000 penalty for conduct that was "inconsistent with and demonstrated a disregard for the concussion protocol's requirements and therefore constituted a violation."

Both Daboll and Skattebo entered the blue medical tent and spoke with quarterback Jaxson Dart while he was being evaluated for a concussion during New York's Week 6 win against the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL noted that all parties interviewed agreed that neither Daboll nor Skattebo interfered with Dart's evaluation or care.

Regardless, they were not allowed to enter the tent, as the NFL's concussion protocol states that "only medical personnel deemed essential to the care of the athlete" may enter the are while an athlete is undergoing evaluation.

"The (interviewed) parties also noted that the Giants undertook immediate remedial steps to prevent any similar violation in the future, including by cooperating fully with the joint review, conducting additional training with club staff and players about proper use of the medical tent and taking additional steps to ensure that only permitted individuals are able to enter the medical tent during a concussion evaluation." the NFL said in its statement announcing the fines.

Daboll apologized for his actions after the game.

"I apologized directly to our team physician. I just wanted his (Dart's) ass out there if he was okay," Daboll said. "But I wanted the process, like we were getting ready to go for it on a potential fourth down, I would have burned a timeout if he could have come out there. I was asking how long was it going to take. Again, you want your guy out there. Not at risk of anything else. But he came out. I think he's going to be good. Is he going to be good or not? I'm going to call a timeout on fourth down and go for this son of a b----.

"I love our doctors. ... I apologized. I was in the wrong."