The much-maligned New York Giants running back room showed up in a big way during their Week 7, 27-21 overtime victory over the Houston Texans. Just one week after Cam Skattebo recorded zero carries in a one-score loss to the New Orleans Saints, he returned to the lineup and rushed for a career-high 124 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.

ESPN reported before the game that Skattebo was expected to take over the Giants' backfield after he was seemingly benched in Week 6 following a costly fumble in overtime of the Giants' Week 5 tie with the Washington Commanders. Skattebo said he was "taught a lesson," and when overtime came this week, he was the hero instead of the disappointment.

In the extra period, the second-year back broke loose for a 42-yard gain, which set up a Devin Singletary 30-yard game-winning touchdown. This made the Giants the only team in the past 35 years to register 30-plus yard runs on consecutive plays in overtime, per CBS Sports Research. The Giants had zero 30-yard rushes on their first 461 offensive plays this season. Sunday marked the first game since 1950 where the Giants saw four different players score rushing touchdowns, as Skattebo, Singletary, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Jameis Winston all found the end zone.

The Giants really needed this performance. From John Harbaugh, to Skattebo, to the running back room at large. One week after New York's running backs combined for just 34 rushing yards, they hit 180 yards this week. The running back group was a major talking point after Najee Harris was booted from the team after being critical of Harbaugh's rotation.

"It's hard to get in a rhythm with one or two plays," Harris said, via The Trentonian. "The first couple runs will be like, 'OK, how are they playing it?' And then the next ones will be, 'OK, this is how you attack it.' But if you're getting a play here and then get taken out for a series, there's nothing you could do. That's why I'm saying, 'I don't know.' I've never been through none of this before."

Harbaugh told reporters he understood why Harris was frustrated, but maintained that playing time had to be earned. So did Harris' roster spot, apparently.

"I would love for us to be in that kind of a circumstance," Harbaugh said. "A Derrick Henry circumstance or a Saquon Barkley circumstance or whatever it might be. That would be great, and we haven't. Our run game hasn't earned that yet, and none of those guys have. My advice would be to any player, and it's all the guys, we had the same conversation. I've had the same conversation with all the running backs, the receivers, it's no different than any position, but do the most you can with the opportunities you get. Make the most of those opportunities, and you're sure to get more opportunities. You know? Do something."

Skattebo said this past Friday that Harris' release proved "nobody's safe," including himself. While he established himself as a fan favorite during his rookie season, becoming one of just five players to rack up 400 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards through the first eight games of the season, he failed to rush for more than 60 yards in each of his past five games with zero touchdowns. With a new regime, Skattebo had to prove himself once again.

"I think when we go on the field, and we perform, if we're not performing, we understand there's a possibility of not being here," Skattebo said. "And if I don't perform, I know there's a possibility of me not being here."

It's safe to say Skattebo earned some points with Harbaugh and the staff on Sunday. The Texans entered Week 7 with the No. 3 rush defense in the NFL, allowing just 83 rushing yards per game. However, Skattebo out-physicaled DeMeco Ryans' unit in their own building this week.

Week 7 could serve as a turning point for the 4-2-1 Giants. Not only did the rushing attack finally show up, but this was also the first start for new quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who completed 20 of 28 passes for 252 yards while New York racked up 420 yards of total offense compared to the Texans' 237 total yards. The Giants are now the new favorites to win the wonky NFC East over at DraftKings Sportsbook (+110).

The Giants will enjoy their bye week before traveling to Philadelphia to take on the rival Eagles on Nov. 8.