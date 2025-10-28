Despite talks suggesting that he could be available ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline, the New York Giants are said to have 'no interest' in trading away outside linebacker and former No. 5-overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Giants' intentions on Thibodeaux were reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, citing teams that had reached out to Big Blue to gauge their interest in a potential trade.

Thibodeaux, the No. 5-overall pick out of Oregon in the 2022 NFL Draft and the very first draft pick by general manager Joe Schoen, had his fifth-year option picked up earlier this year to keep him with the Giants through 2026. Although Thibodeaux has been a popular name bandied about in regards to Giants trade rumors -- particularly given the team's additional moves at outside linebacker by trading for Brian Burns and drafting Abdul Carter -- the team reportedly intends to have Thibodeaux in 2026 as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

The drafting of Thibodeaux was the first major step the Giants took towards building a formidable pass rush and defensive line, and Thibodeaux has answered the call to step up this year. Not only does Thibodeaux have 2.5 sacks so far this year, but he has also made five tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, and two pass deflections while developing into one of the Giants' best run defenders on the outside.

Thibodeaux also contributed to the development of the Giants' attitude with his outspokenness, particularly against the team's biggest rival in the Philadelphia Eagles. Thibodeaux earned points among the Giants fanbase by declaring "F--- them Eagles!" after the team's Week 6 upset win in a Thursday night game, and he was also candid following their rematch after a "bulls---" forward progress call robbed Thibodeaux of a forced fumble on a Tush Push.