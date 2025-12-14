The New York Giants got a scare in the fourth quarter when Jaxson Dart exited the game after taking a hit from two Washington Commanders defenders. Dart was able to return a few plays later, but it prompted more questions about how the Giants and interim coach Mike Kafka are protecting their franchise quarterback.

On a first-and-goal play, Dart tried to run for a touchdown when he was met by Javon Kinlaw and Eddie Goldman, who make up a combined 639 pounds of defensive lineman. Dart left the field and took the well-trodden path to the blue injury tent.

Fortunately for the Giants, Dart was able to return for the fourth-down play, but the rookie quarterback has taken too many hits like that throughout the season. In November, Dart missed two games due to a concussion. Despite that -- and today's scare -- Kafka said the team won't change much about its offensive game plan.

"We're not gonna change much in terms of how we play the game," Kafka said. "I think just having the thought process for how we scheme it up. We had a couple opportunities where he's protected and he's got somebody in front of him. On that one particular play where he got out, that was a pass. I think there's not much you can do there. Of course we have his health, and everyone's health, in mind when we call plays."

Kafka added that Dart's mobility is one of his "great strengths, and there's no denying that. Dart ran six times for 63 yards against the Commanders. It's just a matter of Dart recognizing when to protect himself.

"He knows," Kafka said. "He's a smart football player. He knows when he needs to protect himself and when he needs to go make a play. I trust him to do that. That's probably the most important thing. The guys on the field trust him to do that."

The 2-12 Giants have three games remaining, and the team has been out of playoff contention for a while now. (New York does, however, at the moment, still own the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.) Keeping Dart healthy down the stretch should be a priority for New York, but it sounds like the team won't be holding him back on the ground.