A New York Giants player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Thursday. The club was informed of the positive test late Wednesday night, the player was immediately self-isolated, and contract tracing began. The Giants say that all close contacts were identified and were informed to stay home from the facility on Thursday and participate in meetings remotely.

The Quest Diagnostics Training Center will remain open, and the rest of the team will follow their normal practice and meeting schedule, per the team. The Giants are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for "Monday Night Football'' to wrap up Week 8.

According to Tom Pellsero of the NFL Network, starting left guard Will Hernandez will be placed on the reserve/COVID list, signifying that he is the unnamed player in New York's statement. Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network add that the Giants have quarantined all but four of their offensive lineman after they were identified as close contacts. Two coaches -- outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson -- were also sent home after being considered close contacts.

This is a similar situation to what the Las Vegas Raiders faced a week ago when Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID list and all of their O-linemen were missing from practice for the bulk of the week because they were close contacts. Things were generally able to go on as scheduled for Las Vegas as they hosted the Buccaneers in Week 7. Outside of Brown, those close contact linemen were able to be activated prior to the game, so there is some precedent that the Giants could have the bulk of their linemen back prior to Monday's primetime showdown. Of course, more testing will likely need to be done before getting that green light.