Who's Playing
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants
Current Records: Dallas 0-0, New York 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $133.00
What to Know
A NFC East battle is on tap on Sunday as the New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys to start their respective 2023-2024 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:20 p.m. ET on September 10th at MetLife Stadium.
One of the more interesting stats to watch in this game could be interceptions, as these two couldn't have been more different last year. The Giants finished last season ranked first overall in interceptions, with six on the season. The Cowboys, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 30th with 18.
Looking back to last season, New York finished on the right side of .500 (9-7-1), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, the Cowboys had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 12-5 record.
The Giants will need to dig deep on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a stellar 14-5 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.
Even though the team is expected to lose, New York was a solid 6-5-1 as the underdog last season, so don't count them out. Giants fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every contest netted those bettors $1,514.88. The Cowboys will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 9-3 as such last season.
Odds
Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 45 points.
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New York.
- Nov 24, 2022 - Dallas 28 vs. New York 20
- Sep 26, 2022 - Dallas 23 vs. New York 16
- Dec 19, 2021 - Dallas 21 vs. New York 6
- Oct 10, 2021 - Dallas 44 vs. New York 20
- Jan 03, 2021 - New York 23 vs. Dallas 19
- Oct 11, 2020 - Dallas 37 vs. New York 34
- Nov 04, 2019 - Dallas 37 vs. New York 18
- Sep 08, 2019 - Dallas 35 vs. New York 17
- Dec 30, 2018 - Dallas 36 vs. New York 35
- Sep 16, 2018 - Dallas 20 vs. New York 13