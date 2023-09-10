Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Current Records: Dallas 0-0, New York 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

What to Know

A NFC East battle is on tap on Sunday as the New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys to start their respective 2023-2024 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:20 p.m. ET on September 10th at MetLife Stadium.

One of the more interesting stats to watch in this game could be interceptions, as these two couldn't have been more different last year. The Giants finished last season ranked first overall in interceptions, with six on the season. The Cowboys, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 30th with 18.

Looking back to last season, New York finished on the right side of .500 (9-7-1), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, the Cowboys had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 12-5 record.

The Giants will need to dig deep on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a stellar 14-5 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Even though the team is expected to lose, New York was a solid 6-5-1 as the underdog last season, so don't count them out. Giants fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every contest netted those bettors $1,514.88. The Cowboys will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 9-3 as such last season.

Odds

Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New York.