New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos odds: Picks from expert who went 32-12 on NFL totals

Sunday Night Football features a New York Giants team that just lost its top four receivers to injury against a Denver defense coming off a bye that allows the fewest yards per game in the NFL.



The Denver Broncos are favored by 12.5 points, up 3.5 from an open of nine. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 38, down three from an open of 41.



Last week on Sunday Night Football, the result was Kansas City Chiefs 42, Houston Texans 34.



Tierney has evaluated the Over-Under for this game.

Tierney knows the Giants' offense is without its top playmakers. All-world WR Odell Beckham (ankle) is done for the year. So are Brandon Marshall (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (foot). And Sterling Shepard (ankle) is out for Week 6.



Meanwhile, Denver's defense remains elite. They're No. 7 in points allowed (18.5) and No. 1 against the run (50.8 yards per game).



But that doesn't mean Sunday Night Football goes Under, especially with a low total of 38. Giants RB Orleans Darkwa came to life with an 8-69-1 stat line against the Los Angeles Chargers . And Roger Lewis , the team's de-facto No. 1 wideout, scored a TD.



And this is the same Broncos team that popped 41 points on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. QB Trevor Siemian has thrown multiple touchdowns and/or topped 250 yards in all but one game this season. Broncos rookie TE A.J. Derby is fresh off a career 4-75-1 day and RB C.J. Anderson is tenth in the NFL in yards (330) and second in touchdowns (four).



Eli Manning is in the top 10 in passing touchdowns (eight). He's No. 1 in completions (137) and still has pass-catching RB Shane Vereen , rookie TE Evan Engram , and RB Wayne Gallman at his disposal. Engram had 11 targets and a 6-62 stat line two weeks ago, and the Giants have scored at least 22 points the last three weeks.



