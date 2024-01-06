Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

Current Records: Philadelphia 11-5, New York 5-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Eagles have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Philadelphia came into the match on Sunday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 35-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinals. Considering how many points were scored, both coaches might be spending a little more time focusing on defense before their next games.

Despite their loss, the Eagles saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Hurts, who threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns while completing 78.3% of his passes, was perhaps the best of all. Julio Jones brought some help for the Eagles off the bench as he picked up 34 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, New York missed an extra point against Los Angeles on Sunday and it came back to haunt them. The Giants and the Rams were almost perfectly matched up, but the Giants suffered an agonizing 26-25 loss. New York's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyrod Taylor, who threw for 319 yards and a touchdown. That's the first time this season that he passed for 300 or more yards. Darius Slayton was another key contributor, picking up 106 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia has been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-5 record this season. As for New York, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-11.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New York.