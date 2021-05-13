The New York Jets are ushering in a new era for the franchise, hiring head coach Robert Saleh and selecting Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick -- moving on from former franchise quarterback Sam Darnold. New York added Alijah Vera-Tucker on the offensive line and wide receiver Elijah Moore in the draft, while signing Carl Lawson to bolster the pass rush and Corey Davis to bolster the wide receiver unit. New York made sure the franchise didn't make the mistakes it did with Darnold and added playmakers around him. Year 1 of the rebuild should be an exciting one in New York.

Here's a full rundown of the Jets' 17-game schedule, including key matchups and a season prediction:

2021 Jets schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 at Panthers Sept. 12 1 p.m. CBS 2 vs. Patriots Sept. 19 1 p.m. CBS 3 at Broncos Sept. 26 4:05 p.m. CBS 4 vs. Titans Oct. 3 1 p.m. CBS 5 at Falcons (London) Oct. 10 9:30 a.m. NFL 6 BYE WEEK 7 at Patriots Oct. 24 1 p.m. CBS 8 vs. Bengals Oct. 31 1 p.m. CBS 9 at Colts Nov. 4 8:20 p.m. FOX 10 vs. Bills Nov. 14 1 p.m. CBS 11 vs. Dolphins Nov. 21 1 p.m. CBS 12 at Texans Nov. 28 1 p.m. CBS 13 vs. Eagles Dec. 5 1 p.m. CBS 14 vs. Saints Dec. 12 1 p.m. FOX 15 at Dolphins Dec. 18 or 19 TBD TBD 16 vs. Jaguars Dec. 26 1 p.m. CBS 17 vs. Buccaneers Jan. 2 1 p.m. FOX 18 at Bills Jan. 9 1 p.m.

CBS

Jets key games

Week 16 vs. Jaguars: This is a matchup of the top two draft picks in 2021 as Zach Wilson will battle against Trevor Lawrence. The top two quarterbacks taken typically don't meet often in Year 1, with the last meeting being Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota in 2015.

This is a matchup of the top two draft picks in 2021 as Zach Wilson will battle against Trevor Lawrence. The top two quarterbacks taken typically don't meet often in Year 1, with the last meeting being Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota in 2015. Week 1 at Panthers: The Jets will face Sam Darnold for the first time as he has his new home in Carolina. New York will get a first look at how much Darnold has improved -- or if he's the same quarterback that failed with the franchise.

The Jets will face Sam Darnold for the first time as he has his new home in Carolina. New York will get a first look at how much Darnold has improved -- or if he's the same quarterback that failed with the franchise. Week 8 vs. Bengals: One of the winnable games on the calendar for the Jets, New York will get its first look at Joe Burrow and the high-powered Bengals offense. This one could be a shootout at MetLife, one of the more exciting games of the year.

Jets toughest matchup

Week: 13 | Date: Dec. 5 | Time: 1 p.m.

Opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles aren't exactly a juggernaut, but the Jets have never beaten Philadelphia in 11 tries. New York is 0-5 against the Eagles in the Meadowlands, but 2021 may be the best chance to get its first win given Philadelphia is rebuilding as well. History has a way of repeating itself, so this game will be tough.

Jets projected win total

2021 record prediction: 5-12

The Jets are already a better team than they were in 2020, and Wilson is talented enough to win them some games. Helps that the Jets prioritized giving Wilson weapons at the skill positions and an offensive line to protect him. There are winnable games on the Jets' schedule, which you couldn't say throughout most of last year. They're good enough to win five games on a last-place schedule.