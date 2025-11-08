While New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn declined to publicly name his starting quarterback for the Week 10 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, Justin Fields will remain in the lineup on the heels of the team's first win of the year. The Jets plan on starting Fields on Sunday rather than going with veteran Tyrod Taylor, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Saturday.

Despite Fields' improved play before the bye week, Glenn would not go so far as to name Fields the Week 10 starter. He said he had his "own reasons" for declining to shut down the consternation over the role and dismissed the idea that his lack of public backing of Fields may hurt the quarterback's confidence.

"You know I'm not gonna give you that answer," Glenn said. "You'll find out soon who our starting quarterback will be. Justin did a hell of a job against Cincinnati, but you know I'm gonna keep that close to the vest."

Fields sparked a 23-point fourth-quarter explosion in the Jets' most recent outing, a 39-38 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. He played some of his best football of the year in the team's first win and may have built some cushion in what has been an uncertain quarterback situation. That did not, however, bring an end to the weekly uncertainty over the direction of the Jets' offense.

Fields' play inconsistent in first season with Jets

Glenn has kept his intentions private nearly every week this season but ended up rolling with Fields in all but one game. Taylor got the nod for a 29-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was more than serviceable in the job but was still unable to get the Jets over the top. Taylor also logged a rough outing, though, when he tossed two interceptions in relief of Fields in a Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

It has been an up-and-down season for Fields, who is in his debut campaign in the Meadowlands. In his four strong performances, he completed at least 65.6% of his passes, threw for no fewer than 218 yards and ran for three total touchdowns. But in his down weeks, Fields struggled to an extreme degree, passing for no more than 46 yards. His Week 2 outing was historically bad as he went just 3-for-11 for 27 yards.

The rough performances sparked criticism from team owner Woody Johnson, who openly criticized Fields during the 0-7 start to the season. Fields responded days later with a victorious effort, which was a cathartic experience for the former first-round pick.

"It's been a lot for me emotionally, spiritually," Fields said after the win over the Bengals. "When I was on the field, I was damn near about to start crying. Not because we won, but just because of the greatness of God and just how everything works for the greater good, everything I've been through this past week, everything that we've been through as a team these past seven weeks. It was a lot of ups and downs."