New York Jets superfan Ed Anzalone, better known as "Fireman Ed" at the team's home games, has claimed that the Jets are phasing him out of games at MetLife Stadium. In a video on his Instagram account, Anzalone noted that he has been receiving less screen time on MetLife's video boards, noting a lack of recognition during the team's recent losses to the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

Anzalone, known for his trademark firefighter helmet, has traditionally incited the crowd for their famous "J-E-T-S" chant as well as when the team is on defense. He opined that "something is going on" with the Jets' production team that oversees their videoboards, while also touting the importance of himself and other superfans in firing up the home crowd.

"I don't know exactly what's going on, but they're phasing us out," Anzalone said. "I'd like to know if somebody knows anything, please let me know, because it's evident that it's happening, and it needs to stop because we need home-field advantage. That's what we have and we need to keep it going. Something is going on, so please let me know if you know something."

Fireman Ed, one of the Jets' most notorious fans, has been a fixture at the team's home games since the mid-1980s. He infamously renounced his Jets fandom and went on hiatus for several seasons after the team's disastrous Thanksgiving Day loss to the New England Patriots in 2012, but has since reprised his role for much of the past 10 years.

The Jets are now 2-4 after losing to the Bills and remain one of the NFL's biggest newsmakers, having fired coach Robert Saleh and then traded for wide receiver Davante Adams over the past two weeks.