The New York Jets are the latest team to have a throwback uniform reveal, going with a popular look for the franchise that hasn't been donned since 1997. The Jets unveiled "Legacy White" uniforms to be worn in the 2023 season, a homage to the uniforms the team wore from 1978 to 1997 (the Jets said the design is from 1979 to 1989), most notable when Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko, Ken O'Brien and Al Toon wore the uniforms in the 1980s.

New York will wear the jerseys in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills and Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, both games will be at MetLife Stadium. Both games are also prime-time contests.

The Jets' throwbacks are highlighted by a "Sack Exchange" logo from the 1980s decal on its current helmet shell with a white face mask. Using the team's current "Gotham Green" colorway, the jersey features double-stripe shoulders and single-stripe pants, the a similar design the team wore throughout the era. MetLife Stadium will also be updated with the Jets "Sack Exchange" logo on the 50-yard line and the 1980s-style Jets logo in the end zone for those games.

New York won't be ditching the black alternate uniforms in 2023. They will be worn on the team's "Black Friday" game against the Miami Dolphins, the first "Black Friday" game in NFL history. The NFL allows teams to wear alternate and throwback uniforms up to three times a year (a combination of the two).

The Jets are the latest team to don a throwback uniform for 2023, joining the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia will debut its "Kelly Green" jerseys at a later date.