Who's Playing

Houston Texans @ New York Jets

Current Records: Houston 7-5, New York 4-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

What to Know

The Texans have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New York Jets at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Jets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Texans, who come in off a win.

Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Texans beat the Broncos 22-17.

Among those leading the charge was Nico Collins, who picked up 191 receiving yards and a touchdown. C.J. Stroud was another key contributor, throwing for 274 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, New York's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They fell to the Falcons 13-8. New York gained 65 more yards on the day, but it was Atlanta that made the best of use of them.

Houston is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-5 record this season. As for New York, they bumped their record down to 4-8 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

Going forward, the Texans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's contest: The Texans have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 373.1 total yards per game. It's a different story for the Jets , though, as they've been averaging only 260.1 per game. Will the Texans be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will the Jets flip the script? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NFL content.

Odds

Houston is a solid 5.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 33 points.

Series History

Houston has won 2 out of their last 3 games against New York.