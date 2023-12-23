Who's Playing

Washington Commanders @ New York Jets

Current Records: Washington 4-10, New York 5-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

What to Know

The New York Jets will be home for the holidays to greet the Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Sunday was a slow day for New York as the team failed to score. They were dealt a punishing 30-0 loss at the hands of the Dolphins. That was the first shutout New York has experienced all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Jets had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 103 total yards. That's the fewest total yards they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 28-20 to the Rams. The over/under was set at 48.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Terry McLaurin, who picked up 141 receiving yards and a touchdown. That's the first time this season that he posted 100 or more yards. Jacoby Brissett brought some help for the Commanders off the bench as he threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns while completing 80% of his passes.

New York has been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season. As for Washington, they bumped their record down to 4-10 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Looking forward, the match is expected to be close, with the Jets going off as just a 3-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

New York is a 3-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

Series History

New York has won both of the games they've played against Washington in the last 8 years.