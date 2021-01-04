Sunday marked the final day of the 2020 NFL regular season and, as usual, the playoff picture stood to change a great deal. Entering Sunday evening's game between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants just needed the Eagles to come away with a victory and New York would be postseason bound.

However, the Eagles ended up falling to Washington, 20-14. Despite the game being close all night, early in the fourth quarter, the Eagles, who stood to have a higher draft pick if they lose, pulled starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in favor of backup Nate Sudfeld. That basically gifted Washington the win.

Obviously, the Giants were cheering hard for the Eagles because the win would've given them a home playoff game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As one can imagine, anyone associated with the Giants and their fanbase was unhappy that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson decided to pull Hurts in favor of Sudfeld and diminished the Eagles' chances of winning drastically.

New York newspapers had some very poignant headlines as a result of the Giants missing the postseason due to the Eagles' loss.

The Washington Post got in on the fun too, but it was a much different story for their local NFL team.

It's hard to blame the Giants for being upset regarding Sunday's outcome. After all, New York held up their end of the bargain as it defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 23-19, earlier in the day.

On the other hand, the Giants did lose three of their final four games, which was the reason that the NFC East division race came down to the final day of the regular season. Now the Giants will look towards the future after a six-win season and some promise under first-year head coach Joe Judge.