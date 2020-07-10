Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: NFL prohibits post-game jersey exchanges this season ( 1:04 )

The New York Giants, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills will not have to quarantine ahead of training camp, the New York and New Jersey governments have announced. The teams must, however, take a coronavirus test and have it come back negative before they can participate. Training camp is currently set for late July.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy said on Friday (via the New York Daily News), "We do have a carve-out for essential travel and a professional sports team would qualify for that carve-out. We'd probably, without having put this in stone, I'm sure we'd probably want to do one, and more than one test for the virus when they got here, or ask them to take it as they're leaving wherever their host state is."

Murphy said, regarding the decision:

"We - along with New York and Connecticut - have asked folks if they're coming from a hot-spot state to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested. A 14-day quarantine doesn't work in an NFL schedule. So, at least the testing piece would have to be there, and I think if anyone is symptomatic or they've tested positive already, I'd hope they wouldn't get on the plane."

The governments in the Tri-state area, which includes New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, are asking anyone entering state lines to quarantine for the two week period, but they decided this would not adhere to the NFL schedule.

A staff member from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told the NFL Network that players arriving to the state will be greeted with a coronavirus test.

Had a different decision been made, players traveling into the state for camp would have been required to work around the two week quarantine and plan to arrive in their team's area 14 days prior to the start of the workouts.

There is no confirmation on whether or not fans will be allowed at games for the teams, but the teams, along with the NFL, are expected to be working on a plan regarding the fall.

The Jets and Giants share a stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.