New York Senator says it's 'about time' Giants fired Ben McAdoo

The New York Giants fired coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese late Monday morning. McAdoo presided over a disastrous 2-10 start and last week benched longtime starting quarterback Eli Manning so he could get a look at Geno Smith and Davis Webb down the stretch of the season. Reese generally managed the team to two Super Bowls (2007, 2011) but has done a poor job building the depth of the roster over the last several seasons.

Reaction to the firings has obviously been coming from all corners of the football world. While one might normally not expect a change in executive leadership for a football team to reach into the realm of politics, we all know this season has been anything but normal.

And so of course, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer got in on the action. (Schumer is New York's senior senator. The Giants actually play their games in East Rutherford, N.J., but that's neither here nor there.)

Naturally, reaction to the Senator's venturing into the realm of sports commentary was mixed.

Of course, what the people really want to know is his opinion on what the other New York football team should do about their head coach.

There's no telling just yet whether this is a one-time piece of commentary from the senator or whether, like the president, he will just keep tweeting about football. If he does, the future of the Jets coach should probably be on his radar next.