The Buffalo Bills are going to be hosting a Wild Card playoff game for the first time in a quarter century. On Wednesday, the Bills announced that the state of New York granted fans permission to attend the team's first playoff game at Bills Stadium.

However, fans must obtain a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend the game.

The tests will be administered through Bioreference Laboratories, who is the NFL's official testing partner. In total 6,772 fans will be able to attend the Wild Card game, which will be played on Jan. 9 or 10.

The tickets will be able for purchase on Dec. 31 and season ticket holders that opted into purchasing tickets for the 2020 season will be eligible to purchase tickets.

Tickets will be available in two and four pod increments. Only one pod is expected to be available for each season ticket holder account. If the Bills win their Wild Card postseason game, season ticket holders that win tickets to the Wild Card round won't be eligible to purchase tickets to the Divisional round.

In addition, fans are required to pay for their COVID-19 testing along with the cost of the pickets and parking. The cost of the test is $11.