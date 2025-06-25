The 2024 NFL Draft class was incredibly impactful last season, and Pete Prisco's list of the top 100 players of 2025 validates that belief. Nine players who heard their names called in April of 2024 made Prisco's list, six of whom were drafted in the first round. The highest on the list was Raiders tight end Brock Bowers at No. 22 overall.

It will be difficult for the 2025 NFL Draft class to replicate those results, as the pre-draft narrative had been that this year's crop of talent was thin relative to prior years. Still, expect at least a handful of rookies to make major contributions in Year 1.

Here are six players who could be on Prisco's list a year from now:

Defensive Rookie of the Year odds: 1900

In the case of Starks, it is about opportunity and supporting cast. His transition to the league should be smoother given the level of talent surrounding him. He not only has good role models around him, but opposing quarterbacks will be more likely to throw in the rookie's direction rather than in the vicinity of Kyle Hamilton or Marlon Humphrey.

Starks is an instinctive player who should adapt quickly to NFL speed.

Defensive Rookie of the Year odds: +2100

One of the most influential rookies last season was Eagles slot cornerback Cooper DeJean. The role has an immense amount of value in today's game, and Barron is the best among this year's draft class. The high-level of Patrick Surtain II's play will deter opposing quarterbacks from targeting his side of the field, so Barron could capitalize on plays over the middle.

When listening to him speak at the NFL Scouting Combine, it was evident that he will quickly assimilate to an NFL locker room and come to practice every day with a workman's attitude.

Offensive Rookie of the Year odds: +3300

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has pre-existing relationships with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and other pass-catching outlets, but Golden is the most well-rounded of the bunch. He was drafted to be the primary target in Green Bay's offense. Head coach Matt LaFleur's attack creates chaos and gets opposing defenses moving laterally across the field, which should create yards after the catch opportunities for Golden.

Defensive Rookie of the Year odds: +200

Opposing offenses will not be able to double team Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns and Carter. Someone is going to get one-on-one opportunities to rush the passer. Carter's entire draft profile was built on cat-like quickness and improving strength. If he produces to the extent his No. 3 overall selection suggests, it will be difficult to keep him off next year's list.

2. RB Ashton Jeanty (Raiders)

Offensive Rookie of the Year odds: +270

Pete Carroll's fundamental beliefs entail establishing the run. Las Vegas has little else at the position to eat into Jeanty's share of touches. Research shows that running backs taken top-10 overall typically produce at a rate comparable to other top performers at the position. Jeanty was also an effective pass-catcher in his collegiate career, so there are a few ways for him to make an impact on the game.

Offensive Rookie of the Year odds: +900

+900 Defensive Rookie of the Year odds: +1000

Hunter's best attribute is the ability to play the ball in the air. His statistics are irrelevant if he proves capable of being an asset on both sides of the football, because no one else has been able to achieve that feat in recent history. There will be a learning curve for Hunter the wide receiver, but he is top tier in terms of getting off the line of scrimmage, attacking the ball in the air and creating yards after the catch.