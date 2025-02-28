Shemar Stewart may not have had prolific sack production as a Texas A&M pass rusher, mustering just 1.5 sacks in each of his three college football seasons. The defensive lineman has already made history as an NFL draft prospect, however, thanks to some eye-popping measurables.

Stewart, 21, became just the fourth defensive lineman to ever weigh more than 260 pounds and log at least 40 inches in the vertical jump at the scouting combine this week, according to NFL Research. The others to achieve such a feat: fellow 2025 prospect Landon Jackson, former No. 1 overall draft pick Mario Williams (2006) and another former No. 1 overall pick in Myles Garrett (2017).

It turns out Stewart also shares some other physically freakish similarities with Garrett, as NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah noted:

Prospect Year Height Weight Wingspan Vertical Broad Jump Myles Garrett 2017 6-4 272 82 1/4" 41" 10' 8" Shemar Stewart 2025 6-5 267 84 3/4" 40" 10' 11"

The glaring difference between Stewart, who also clocked a sub-4.6-second time in the 40-yard dash at this year's combine, and Garrett as NFL prospects? Actual on-field results. As mentioned, Stewart finished his college career with just 4.5 sacks in three seasons, whereas Garrett came out of the same school -- Texas A&M -- with 32.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles over the course of three years.

According to Relative Athletic Score, which is a site that grades out NFL prospects' combine performances relative to other players at their respective position, both past and present, graded Stewart as 9.99 overall with 10 being the highest possible score. That ranks as the third-highest relative athletic score among 1,802 edge rusher prospects since 1987.

Edge rusher prospects who scored similar RAS scores as Stewart include Garrett (9.99 RAS, first overall pick in 2017), three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jevon Kearse (9.97 RAS, 16th overall pick in 1999), three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (9.76 RAS, first overall pick in 2014) and Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (9.88 RAS, 18th overall pick in 2021 draft).

Stewart is currently ranked as CBS Sports' No. 23 overall prospect in the 2025 draft.