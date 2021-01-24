This isn't just the time of year when playoff football gets intense. It's also when the weather reminds us that it's winter -- unless you're in Florida, of course. And both of this weekend's conference championship games could be affected as such. What's on the forecast? Which game could be impacted the most? Is Lambeau really going to be as cold as everyone jokes about?

We've got a look ahead at Sunday's weather right here for you, with forecast details courtesy of The Weather Channel:

NFC Championship Game

Game: Packers vs. Buccaneers | Sunday, 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

Projected weather: Snow showers with peeks of sunshine

Projected temperatures: 29 degrees (high), 22 degrees (low)

Chance of snow: 50%

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

What would playoff football be without a Packers home game in January? This is typical Lambeau for you (cold and likely snowy), although on the mild side, relatively speaking. There was a light snowfall during the early Sunday morning hours in Green Bay that is only expected to reach a few inches. Slick field conditions could certainly put pressure on either side's passing game, but then again, it's not necessarily fair to suggest Aaron Rodgers has the edge because of his history in Green Bay. Tom Brady, remember, spent the first 20 seasons of his career playing in cold January games in Foxborough. Both teams have successful running games to lean on. The Packers rushed for 188 yards in last Saturday's win over the Rams. The Buccaneers received a combined 30 carries for 124 yards from Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones in last Sunday's win in New Orleans.

AFC Championship Game

Game: Chiefs vs. Bills | Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

Projected weather: Cloudy with possible rain showers

Projected temperatures: 38 degrees (high), 37 degrees (low)

Chance of rain: 25-35%

Winds: NNE 8-10 mph

The odds of precipitation will increase as Sunday night's game moves into the second half of play. Starting at 9 p.m., there is a 35% chance of precipitation. That's something to keep an eye on considering both the Bills and Chiefs like to air it out regularly. If rain does fall, Buffalo could end up asking Josh Allen to rely more on his big-bodied running abilities at certain points in Sunday's affair. Regardless, don't expect to see too many designed runs by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is dealing with a turf toe injury sustained during last Sunday's 22-17 victory over the Chiefs.