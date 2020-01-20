NFC Championship 2020: 49ers' Raheem Mostert explodes with three touchdowns in monster first half vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the NFL's best rushing teams during the regular season. The Niners ran for more yards than every team in the NFL except for the Ravens, who set the NFL record for rushing yards in a season. San Francisco also ranked eighth in yards per carry, seventh in rushing first downs, and first in rushing touchdowns during the regular season.

For most of the year, the Niners used a committee approach. When they were all healthy, you really never knew whether Tevin Coleman or Matt Breida or Raheem Mostert would lead the team in carries. By the end of the year, all three players had at least 123 carries and at least 544 rushing yards.

Mostert, though, led the group in carries (147), rushing yards (772), and rushing scores (eight). He also finished the regular season on a roll, so it was surprising when last week Coleman led the backfield with 22 carries for 105 yards and two scores. Coleman mixed in with Mostert early in the NFC title game against the Packers before leaving with an injury, but even at that point, Mostert was already going bonkers.

By the time the first half ended, Mostert had racked up 160 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries. In so doing, he became only the fifth player in NFL history to run for 160 or more yards and three touchdowns on the ground in a playoff game ... and he still had a full half to go. He became the first player ever with 150-plus rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a single half of a playoff game, per NFL Research.

He scored San Francisco's first touchdown on third 36-yard scamper, hitting the jets to blow past any and all would-be tacklers.

Just after Coleman left the game, Mostert scored his second touchdown, on a shotgun sweep with Deebo Samuel as the lead blocker around the edge.

Deebo bullies a defender and paves the way for @RMos_8Ball's 2nd TD! 😤#GBvsSF pic.twitter.com/xmxalqNMuv — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 20, 2020

And he wasn't nearly done. With San Francisco up 17-0, Mostert ripped off a 34-yard run that he almost managed to take to the house.

And later, he found the end zone for a third time in the first half.

That's a HAT TRICK for @RMos_8Ball 😏



27-0 with 0:45 left in the first half. #BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/vFVebCOuot — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 20, 2020

That's right, folks. 160 yards and three scores, in just one half. We'll be sure to update you on Mostert's monster night, to see if he continues rolling in the second half. You can follow all the action in our NFC Championship live blog.