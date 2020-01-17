NFC Championship 2020: Five reasons to root for the Packers to win Super Bowl LIV

The Green Bay Packers entered 2019 in a world of uncertainty, having missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons and turned to a permanent head coach not named Mike McCarthy for the first time in 13 years.

We're now in 2020, and they're on the brink of their sixth Super Bowl appearance -- and they're first since 2010.

It's safe to say the uncertainty has been replaced with promise. A whole lot of it.

The quick turnaround isn't the only reason you should be paying attention to Green Bay, though. In fact, the Packers probably deserve your support down the stretch just as much, if not more, than the other remaining contenders, each of whom touts plenty of intriguing storylines. As Super Bowl LIV draws near, here are five reasons you should be rooting for the Pack:

1. Aaron Rodgers deserves another ring

You can love him or hate him, but you have to respect him. There's no doubt Rodgers isn't nearly as dominant as he was just a few years ago, but just because No. 12 isn't on Patrick Mahomes' level right now doesn't mean he's washed up. (Looking straight at our resident Bears fan, Sean Wagner-McGough, who declared Rodgers the third-worst playoff quarterback coming into the postseason.) This is a guy who's fresh off some clutch throws to help the Packers advance to the NFC title game under a rookie head coach. This is a guy who, since December, has gone 6-0 with 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Most of all, this is a guy whose legacy deserves more than one Super Bowl ring. Of course, "deserve" indicates Rodgers should get another trophy regardless of how he performs to close 2019, which obviously isn't what we're saying. At the end of the day, he's got to earn it like anybody else. But this is also Aaron Rodgers we're talking about -- a QB who for so long set the standard (and then raised it with each game-winning drive) for pinpoint accuracy, touch and clutch heroics. If we could vouch for a waning, half-cyborg Peyton Manning in 2015 out of respect for his career as a whole, we most certainly can pull for Rodgers at age 36.

2. The Packers have a flair for the dramatic

The Chiefs might give you fireworks, but the Packers will almost definitely keep you on the edge of your seat. Including their divisional triumph over the Seattle Seahawks, Rodgers and Co. have seen 11 of their 17 games this season decided by one score. The quarterback himself, meanwhile, has logged three different game-winning drives and two fourth-quarter comebacks in 2019, with five fourth-quarter comebacks dating back to 2018. In other words, if you're looking for a game that'll go down to the wire, you should probably be pulling for the Packers, who've also had five different games decided by five or fewer points this year.

Green Bay was a combined 9-8-1 in one-score games from 2017-2018, but under LaFleur, with a big-play ground game and feisty defense accompanying Rodgers' late efforts, this year's Packers have thrived better than anyone in tight conditions. Only the Seahawks relished -- or capitalized on -- so many tense finishes, and they're out of the race. Time to embrace their conquerors.

3. Matt LaFleur's underdog story

If underdogs are your cup of tea, Mike Vrabel and the Titans are a nice group to support, but we'll do you one better: The guy who ran Tennessee's 25th-ranked offense in 2018 after getting let go by Sean McVay and failing to land Vrabel's job atop the staff, then got only one head-coaching interview before signing with Green Bay. That, my friends, would be Matt LaFleur, coach of the 13-3 Packers.

People laughed at his commitment to the running game. People winced at his lack of substantial experience. People wondered whether he'd be able to coach Rodgers, who's just four years younger than him. Guess what? He is one win away from becoming just the sixth head coach in NFL history to take his team to the Super Bowl in his first year on the job. Let everyone else ride with the other coaches -- the former mentor (Vrabel), the seasoned stalwart (Andy Reid), the family-tree darling (Kyle Shanahan). LaFleur's journey has been the most improbable, and a Lombardi Trophy would put a beautiful cap on a surprise of a debut, not to mention erase any remaining concerns about a return to the days of perennial postseason contention.

4. The Chiefs and 49ers will be back, and the Titans are boring*

* = Titans fans, this does not apply to you. Repeat: Titans fans, this does not apply to you.

Look, there's nothing to be ashamed of if you're hoping for Mahomes to light up the Super Bowl scoreboard, or Nick Bosa and the San Francisco pass rush to sack their way to a title, or Derrick Henry to bring smashmouth football back to the biggest stage. And the truth is every NFL season is so unpredictable that we can't guarantee even the best teams will ever get another shot at the Lombardi.

But if 2019 was any indication, neither the explosive Chiefs or the shutdown 49ers are leaving their respective playoff pictures anytime soon. The Titans, meanwhile, just aren't all that visually appetizing by nature of Ryan Tannehill's 80-yard passing games, even if their spirited journey makes for a great story. It's important to remember we're coming off one of the slowest, most unexciting Super Bowls in recent memory -- the New England Patriots' ugly 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, which marked the lowest score in Big Game history. To pull for a Titans victory in Super Bowl LIV is probably to pull for something closer to that than, say, what we witnessed at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round.

The Packers, meanwhile, are in a unique position in that LaFleur is just getting started but Rodgers could very well be closer to retirement than another deep playoff run. If you want a Super Bowl that's dramatic, exciting and starring a team and QB that may or may not be back for a while, Green Bay is your squad.

5. A fitting close to the 100th season

The NFL has been celebrating its 100th anniversary all year long. You may not care much for the hoopla, but you have to admit, there wouldn't be a more fitting conclusion to such a historic campaign, outside of resurrecting the Akron Pros and having them defend their 1920 championship, than the Packers -- the first team to ever win a Super Bowl -- reclaiming the throne.

If you like the NFL, then you probably have at least a mild appreciation for some of the league's most prestigious franchises. The Packers are right there with the best of them. They're the third-oldest in the NFL. They were the longtime home of Vince Lombardi, whose name is immortalized in the championship hardware. Their 13 league titles are the most in NFL history. They're the only team in all four major pro sports to be owned by the community. There'd be no better way, from a historical perspective, to close the 100th season with the Green Bay Packers returning to the limelight.