San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is out with an injury that initially looked like a wrist injury but is now being called an elbow injury, according to the Fox broadcast. Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson is in for the rookie quarterback in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Purdy suffered the injury on a play that was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but was later overturned to a fumble after the Eagles challenged. The 49ers have labeled him questionable to return.

Purdy went to the locker room shortly before returning to the sidelines.

Purdy was seen on the sidelines being looked at by a team doctor, and he was unable to come back in for the next drive. It is not yet known if he will be out for the entire game, or what the extent of the injury is. Purdy has been seen walking around the sidelines with his helmet on.

Purdy was taken with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, getting the nickname "Mr. Irrelevant." Since replacing the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy has gone undefeated, including two playoff wins. Garoppolo replaced Trey Lance at quarterback when the initial starter went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

As of Johnson, this marks the 36-year-old's first playoff appearance. A fifth-round pick in 2008, Johnson has been the ultimate journeyman, bouncing around the league while appearing in games for seven different franchises. The 49ers signed Johnson in December after Garoppolo went down, and now he's playing for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

