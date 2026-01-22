The NFC West grudge match everyone has been waiting for has come to fruition in the NFC Championship with the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Rams traveling to face the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks with a trip to Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on the line.

The battle between these teams have been neck and neck -- historically so. This matchup between the Rams and Seahawks is the second in NFL playoff history between teams with two regular season games decided by fewer than three points along with the Bills and Browns back in 1949. The Rams outscored the Seahawks by a single point (58-57) and outgained the Seahawks by a single yard (830-829). Los Angeles came out on top 21-19 in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium after pressuring Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold into throwing a career-worst four interceptions. Fast forward to Week 16 at Lumen Field, the Seahawks climbed out of 16-point fourth-quarter hole (30-14) to soar all the way back for a 38-37 overtime victory on a two-point conversion toss from Darnold to tight end Eric Saubert. Los Angeles sent special teams coordinator Chris Blackburn packing just two days after that loss after Rashid Shaheed's 58-yard punt return touchdown ignited Seattle's rally.

So which powerhouse squad will prevail to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California? Our CBS Sports staff panel of 12 have picked the winner, and 75% of our panelists are in agreement. All 12 feel Sunday's winner will be decided by a single possession just like each of the first two meetings.

The panel (12)

Pete Prisco, Senior NFL columnist

John Breech, NFL staff writer

Jared Dubin, NFL staff writer

Garrett Podell, NFL staff writer

Tyler Sullivan, NFL staff writer

Joel Corry, CBS Sports NFL contributor

Kyle Stackpole, NFL Draft editor

Zach Pereles, CBS Sports senior writer

J.P. Acosta, CBS Sports HQ analyst

Mike Renner, CBS Sports HQ analyst

Jordan Dajani, NFL writer

Bryan DeArdo, NFL writer

Los Angeles Rams (8)

The Seahawks definitely have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but the last time I saw them on the field against the Rams, Matthew Stafford went off for 457 yards and three touchdowns, and he did that even though he didn't have Davante Adams in the lineup. Adams led the team in touchdown catches, but he didn't play in the Rams' wild Week 16 loss to Seattle. I think Stafford goes off again and leads L.A. to the Super Bowl. Rams 30, Seahawks 23 -- John Breech

L.A. won the first game between the two teams and probably should have won the second one if not for a very fluky sequence of events. The two teams are close, though; and when in doubt, I go with the better quarterback. Here, that's Matthew Stafford. Rams 23, Seahawks 20 -- Jared Dubin

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold sees ghosts every time he plays the Los Angeles Rams defense. Whether it's getting sacked an NFL record nine times against them as a Minnesota Viking in the 2024 postseason or throwing a combined six interceptions against them in two regular season games this season with the Seahawks, Darnold can't quite figure out Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula's unit. Rams 27, Seahawks 24 -- Garrett Podell

The Rams had the most consistent offense in the NFL this season. I just trust Matthew Stafford much more in a big game like this than Sam Darnold when the chips are down. Rams 31, Seahawks 24 -- Mike Renner

I predicted a Rams-Bills Super Bowl before the playoffs started. While my AFC team didn't deliver for me, I'm going to stick with my NFC pick, especially with the news that Seattle is without one of their best players in running back Zach Charbonnet. Rams 27, Seahawks 20 -- Bryan DeArdo

The Rams were my preseason NFC pick, so I'm not changing that now. Even though this Seahawks defense looks incredible. Keep in mind that the Rams dropped 581 yards of total offense and 37 points on the Seahawks in December despite the loss. I trust Matthew Stafford much more than Sam Darnold. Rams 30, Seahawks 27 -- Jordan Dajani

These two teams are very evenly matched, but I think the biggest difference in this game is Rams RG Kevin Dotson being healthy. If the Rams are able to grind out some successful runs against this Seahawks defense I think they can move the ball more effectively than Seattle. Rams 28, Seahawks 24 -- J.P. Acosta

The Seahawks have several advantages in this game, including a dominant defense, the fact that they're at home and the fact that they had a first-round bye and then cruised past the 49ers. But the Rams have Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua -- a duo that shredded Seattle in Week 16 -- and picked off Sam Darnold six times in two regular-season meetings. Give me the better quarterback in a thriller. Rams 28, Seahawks 27 -- Zach Pereles

Seattle Seahawks (4)

The Seattle defense is the best unit left in the playoffs. I know the Rams had success the last time they played them against that defense, but this will be different. Seahawks 23, Rams 17 -- Pete Prisco

Seattle's defense is one of the few remaining superpowers that a team has in these playoffs. They have utterly dominated opponents this season, and they'll be near-impossible to slay at home. I thought Sean McVay looked a bit shaky in that win against the Bears, and Stafford's offense was kept in check by a lackluster Chicago defense. If that continues, it could be another convincing effort by Seattle en route to Super Bowl LX. Seahawks 30, Rams 20 -- Tyler Sullivan

The better defense prevails since Sam Darnold exorcised his Rams demons during the 4th quarter and overtime in Week 16. Seahawks 23, Rams 20 -- Joel Corry

Los Angeles hasn't been the same team since blowing a 16-point fourth-quarter lead to Seattle in Week 16. The defense has regressed to its talent level, and the offense, while still potent, has looked disjointed at times. Expect Seattle to exploit those weaknesses en route to its first Super Bowl appearance since the 2014 season. Seahawks 20, Rams 17 -- Kyle Stackpole