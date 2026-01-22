NFC West rivals collide for the third time in the 2025 NFL season as the Los Angeles Rams head to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 25. These teams played two thrilling games during the regular season, but this game is for all the marbles, as the winner advances to Super Bowl LX and the loser goes home. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are the +145 favorite to win the Super Bowl while the Rams are right behind them at +230. It's safe to say the winner of this game is expected to go on to win the NFL championship.

Here's a look at what fans and bettors need to know for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Rams and Seahawks, including the latest odds, model picks, injury reports and weather conditions. All odds are from DraftKings.

Rams at Seahawks (6:30 p.m. ET)

Spread: Seahawks -2.5

Money line: Rams +130, Seahawks -155

Total: 46.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

At one point this season, the Rams were 9-2 and on their way to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Los Angeles would lose a road game at Carolina, part of a five-game stretch where the team lost three games. One of those losses was an overtime game against the Seahawks in which the Rams blew a 16-point lead. That result ultimately cost them the top seed and gave Seattle homefield advantage for the playoffs. Matthew Stafford is trying to cap off his MVP-level season with another Super Bowl win and will be playing in his second NFC title game, while head coach Sean McVay is appearing in his third. The Rams got Davante Adams back from a hamstring injury for the playoffs but he has not been able to find the end zone despite leading the league in touchdown receptions. McVay said he expects Byron Young and Emmanuel Forbes Jr., two starters on L.A.'s defense, to be fine for the championship game after both suffered injuries in the win over the Bears. The Rams won the Wild Card game against the Panthers 34-31 and then outlasted Chicago 20-17 in overtime to make the NFC title game.

Seattle had a much easier path to the NFC Championship game, demolishing the San Francisco 49ers from the jump. Rashid Shaheed took the opening kickoff to the house and the Seahawks never looked back. They'll have fond memories of their overtime win against the Rams in Week 16, part of a seven-game winning streak. The Seahawks could've swept the Rams in the regular season but Jason Myers missed what would've been a game-winning field goal in a 21-19 L.A. win in Week 11. Sam Darnold, who battled an oblique injury in the win over San Francisco, threw four interceptions in that contest and has had problems against the Rams in recent games. It was L.A. who sacked Darnold nine times in last year's playoff game when the quarterback was with the Vikings, ultimately pushing him out of Minnesota. The Seahawks won't be complaining much, as Darnold steered an offense which was tied for seventh in yards per game and ranked third in points per game. However, Seattle's calling card is defense. Head coach Mike Macdonald has built one of the best defensive units in the league, and that alone could carry Seattle to the Super Bowl. The Seahawks were the best scoring defense in the league and did bottle up the Rams successfully once, but also surrendered 37 points in the second matchup. The Seahawks will be without running back Zach Charbonnet for the rest of the year but could be getting some reinforcements on the offensive line with Josh Jones and Charles Cross both potentially being able to suit up.

Temperatures in Seattle are expected to be in the mid 40s at kickoff and there's no precipitation in the area, which likely gives the Rams a slight edge. Los Angeles struggled to deal with the elements in Carolina and Chicago in these playoffs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees the Seahawks covering the 2.5-point spread in 58% of simulations, good for an "A" grade. The model has Seattle winning outright in 62% of simulations and Under hits in 55% of simulations.

