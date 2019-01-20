NFC Championship Game: How to watch, stream Rams-Saints, expert picks, bold predictions

Championship Sunday is here!

The two best teams in the NFC are squaring off in New Orleans with a berth in Super Bowl LIII on the line. Drew Brees and the Saints are coming off a hard-fought win against the Eagles, while the Rams ran all over the Cowboys to reach the title game.

One individual matchup to keep an eye on is Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas vs. Rams defensive back Marcus Peters. Peters took issue with Saints head coach Sean Payton the last time these teams played, and this week he already tweeted "it's gumbo week" before deleting it. Michael Thomas had 12 catches for 211 yards the last time these teams played, and that memory is clearly still in Peters' mind. Payton and Peters downplayed it this week, but surely Peters is out to prove Thomas' big day against him was a fluke.

That little rivalry aside, Sunday's game should be loaded with excitement as each team looks to take another step toward taking home the Lombardi Trophy.

