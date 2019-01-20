NFC Championship Game odds, line: Rams vs. Saints picks, NFL predictions by dialed-in expert who's 20-5 on L.A. games

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams have been two of the most prolific teams in the NFL all season and now they'll meet for the second time in the NFC Championship Game. The Saints won the first matchup 45-35 back in Week 9 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and they'll have the luxury of hosting once again thanks to that head-to-head victory. Both teams entered the 2019 NFL Playoffs with a 13-3 record, but it's the first time the Rams have been an underdog all season. New Orleans is a three-point favorite and the total is 56.5 in the latest Saints vs. Rams odds. However, before you lock in any Rams vs. Saints picks and NFL predictions of your own, be sure to check out what SportsLine's R.J. White has to say.

White again emerged as the top pro football handicapper on SportsLine this season, hitting an astounding 62 percent of his spread selections and netting $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The stats guru also cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, where he has driven deep two of the past four years.

What's more, White has a strong record of success in handicapping these teams, the Rams in particular. He boasts an impressive 20-5 spread mark in games involving the Rams over the past two seasons.

Just last week, White advised SportsLine members that Los Angeles (-7) would have success running the ball against Dallas, which would be the difference-maker. The Rams did just that, piling up 273 yards on the ground in their eight-point victory. Anyone who followed White's advice booked another win.

The Rams were without cornerback Aqib Talib in the first meeting, who missed the game with an ankle injury.

White knows that in the first meeting, the Rams were torched by Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who had 211 yards and the game-sealing touchdown. But the Rams were without cornerback Aqib Talib, who missed the game with an ankle injury. L.A. has had better pass coverage and succeeded with zone schemes since Talib's return.

The Rams erased an 18-point deficit in the second half in the earlier game because they found a way to generate pressure on Brees. The Saints quarterback went untouched in the first half, but Aaron Donald managed four hits after the break. Brees threw for 145 yards in the final two quarters compared to 201 in the first half.

But just because L.A. has Donald doesn't mean it'll stay within the Rams vs. Saints spread on Sunday.

White also knows that for the Saints to make good as home favorites on Sunday, their run defense will be absolutely crucial. New Orleans had the No. 2-ranked rush defense this season and allowed 100 rushing yards or fewer 13 times so far, going 12-1 in those games. Linebacker Demario Davis was signed in the off-season specifically for that purpose and he came through with 110 total tackles to lead the team, 11 of which were for loss. Saints safeties Vonn Bell and Kurt Coleman also proved willing to drop into the box.

Against a Rams offense that leaned heavily on the run in their win over Dallas in the divisional round, Davis will need to be a major factor on Sunday. If Davis and the rest of the Saints defense can hold Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson in check, it would force Rams quarterback Jared Goff to beat them over the top.

The critical factor in this matchup is whether the Saints' run defense can contain the Rams' rushing attack.

The outcome will likely depend on whether the Saints can force Jared Goff to beat them through the air rather than relying on the run game.