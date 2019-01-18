NFC Championship Game odds, line: Rams vs. Saints picks, NFL predictions by proven expert who's 20-5 on L.A. games

Ten years ago, the New Orleans Saints hosted the NFC Championship and went on to win the Super Bowl. They will look for a repeat performance Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. ET against a Los Angeles Rams club that spent the bulk of the season as the Super Bowl betting favorite. These teams engaged in a Week 9 classic that saw the Saints come out on top 45-35 and end the Rams' 8-0 start to the season. But Los Angeles overcame an 18-point deficit to tie the game before the Saints pulled ahead for good. New Orleans has held steady as a three-point sportsbook favorite, with no change from the opening number in the latest Rams vs. Saints odds. The over-under for total points scored is set at 56.5. Before you lock in any Saints vs. Rams picks of your own, be sure to check out the NFC Championship predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White knows the Rams (14-3) are eager to redeem their loss to New Orleans with a victory. Los Angeles went 2-2 down the stretch, but appears to have regained the form that made it the 2019 Super Bowl favorite for the majority of the regular season.

C.J. Anderson and Todd Gurley combined for 238 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Rams powered past the league's No. 5-ranked rushing defense last week. Conversely, L.A. stifled Dallas' rushing attack, holding Ezekiel Elliott to 47 yards on 20 carries.

New Orleans is on a 4-1 run against the spread following a straight-up win, but it will need another dominant performance in order to cover the Saints vs. Rams spread.

The last time the Saints hosted the NFC Championship, 10 years ago, Brees threw for three touchdowns in a thrilling win over the Minnesota Vikings. The future Hall of Famer hasn't lost a home playoff game as signal-caller for New Orleans. In his postseason career, Brees is completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 4,510 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The home team has covered the spread in seven straight meetings in this series. The Saints are on a 25-7 ATS run at home against opponents with winning records. They also have a 5-2 spread record in their past seven January games and have won seven consecutive home playoff games overall.

