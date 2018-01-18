NFC Championship Game odds: Vikings-Eagles playoff pick from expert who's 51-28 on NFL totals

The Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles meet Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. After pulling off a miraculous win over New Orleans last week, the Vikings are three-point favorites this week, down half-a-point from where it opened. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 38.5, up a half-point after opening at 38.

Before you bet on a game like this with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, you'll want to hear what Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney is a national sportswriter who has covered seven Super Bowls and has an extreme gift for picking over-unders. In the wild-card round, he boldly told SportsLine readers to go under 48.5 in Falcons-Rams in a game many were convinced would go over. The result: 39 total points and another easy cash.

That wasn't some lucky guess. Tierney has been crushing the books on these picks for two years now, going an astonishing 51-28 since the beginning of last season. Those who have followed his picks have seen massive returns.

Now, Tierney has analyzed every matchup, every trend and every angle for the NFC title game and locked in his over-under pick. He's sharing it only over at SportsLine.

Tierney knows that 38.5 is the lowest total for a championship game in 13 seasons. And it's so low because these two teams are known for their defenses, not necessarily high-powered offenses.

The Vikings finished first in the regular season in scoring defense, giving up just 15.8 points per game. Philly wasn't too far behind, giving up just 18.4 points per game, good for fourth in the league. If those averages hold, this game could hit the under with some room to spare.

Furthermore, these teams feature journeyman quarterbacks -- Case Keenum for Minnesota and Nick Foles for Philadelphia -- who will both be making the biggest starts of their careers.

But just because these teams aren't known for their offensive prowess doesn't mean that they won't combine to surpass a historically low over-under number.

Both of the aforementioned quarterbacks came up huge in their playoff starts last week. Keenum completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 318 yards and made arguably the most clutch throw of the year when he hit Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard walk-off touchdown. Foles, meanwhile, completed 76.7 percent of his passes against the Falcons for almost 250 yards.

And both have some big-time weapons to help out. Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz is one of the best in the league at his position, while receiver Alshon Jeffery is a tremendous red-zone threat. Minnesota's Adam Thielen and Diggs comprise one of the top up-and-coming wide receiver duos in the league as well.

Tierney has evaluated all of these circumstances and he knows there's one x-factor you might not be thinking about that could ultimately send this game over or under. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

So which side of the total should you back in Minnesota-Philadelphia? Visit SportsLine now to see what big x-factor sends Vikings-Eagles over or under, all from the expert who's 51-28 on NFL totals picks since the start of last season.