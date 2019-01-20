NFC Championship Game: Rams vs. Saints how to watch, stream, expert picks, bold predictions
Find out everything you need to know for the NFC Championship Game
Championship Sunday is here!
The two best teams in the NFC are squaring off in New Orleans with a berth in Super Bowl LIII on the line. Drew Brees and the Saints are coming off a hard-fought win against the Eagles, while the Rams ran all over the Cowboys to reach the title game.
One individual matchup to keep an eye on is Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas vs. Rams defensive back Marcus Peters. Peters took issue with Saints head coach Sean Payton the last time these teams played, and this week he already tweeted "it's gumbo week" before deleting it. Michael Thomas had 12 catches for 211 yards the last time these teams played, and that memory is clearly still in Peters' mind. Payton and Peters downplayed it this week, but surely Peters is out to prove Thomas' big day against him was a fluke.
That little rivalry aside, Sunday's game should be loaded with excitement as each team looks to take another step toward taking home the Lombardi Trophy.
You can find out who all our experts like in the NFC title game here and if you want to get a glimpse of John Breech's bold predictions for the championship round, you can find them here. If you're looking for more details on the matchup, Jared Dubin's key matchups breakdown for this game is important reading as well.
Watch Rams-Saints NFC Championship Game
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 20
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Line: Saints -3.5
- Channel: Fox
- Stream: stream on fuboTV (try for free)
- Odds: New Orleans Saints (-3.5)
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Saints vs. Rams odds, top picks, bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Sean McVay and the L.A. Rams.
-
Conference championship NFL DFS advice
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Rams-Saints odds, picks against spread
The Rams are getting more action than the Saints for the NFC Championship Game
-
K.C. fans, players hungry for Super Bowl
The Chiefs are one win from their first Super Bowl since 1970, which would be 'big, big, big,...
-
NFL picks, parlay from legendary expert
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for the AFC and NFC Championship...
-
Patriots vs Chiefs odds, picks, top sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Chiefs vs. Patriots game 10,000 ti...