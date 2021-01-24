Sunday's injury reports provided positive news for the Packers and not so good news for the Buccaneers. The Packers will have cornerback Kevin King, whose back injury initially left him as questionable for the game. Tampa Bay, however, will not have safety Antoine Winfield Jr., whose ankle injury will keep him out of his first NFC championship game. Winfield was initially ruled as questionable to play.

Also inactive for the Buccaneers is receiver Antonio Brown (knee), who will not be able to play in his third career conference title game after not practicing all week. Winfield, whose forced fumble of Jared Cook helped the Buccaneers defeat the Saints last Sunday, did not practice on Friday after being a full participant on Thursday. He was not listed on the team's injury report following Wednesday's practice. Mike Edwards, a second-year player who picked off two passes during the regular season, will replace Winfield in the starting lineup.

The Buccaneers are welcoming the return of defensive lineman Vita Vea, who has been activated off of injured reserve. This week, Vea returned to practice for the first time since suffering an ankle fracture back in Week 5.

After sitting out Friday's practice, King's status continued to be evaluated by the Packers, who ultimately decided that he was healthy enough to play. If King's injury does limit his effectiveness, the Packers will likely turn to Josh Jackson, who played well in relief of King earlier in the season.

Green Bay will also have kicker Mason Crosby (shoulder) and rookie running back AJ Dillon (quad), who were taken off of the team's injury report on Friday.

The Packers are a three-point favorite against the visiting Buccaneers, according to William Hill Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 53 points. The Packers are trying to make it back to their first Super Bowl since 2010. The Buccaneers are trying to become the first NFL team since the '10 Packers to make it to the Super Bowl after winning three consecutive road playoff games.