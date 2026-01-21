For the first time in 11 years, the NFL's top-scoring offense and No. 1 defense will meet in a conference championship game as the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks go to war for the NFC crown.

Rams quarterback and MVP candidate Matthew Stafford needs to bring his best against the Seahawks, who split regular-season with Los Angeles. Seattle arrives on a seven-game winning streak, including a 38-37 overtime thriller against the Rams.

Stafford thew for 457 yards and three touchdowns in that matchup.

"As good a defense as we faced all year," Stafford said on this week's Let's Go! podcast. "They've got four guys they rotate on the outside, on edge rushers. They've got guys in the middle that are really, really talented players. Second-level players are great. Ernest (Jones IV) is having a hell of a year. And then in the secondary, they're long and fast and aggressive. It's a swarming group."

The No. 1 scoring offense is winless against the No. 1 scoring defense when they meet in the conference championship or Super Bowl since 1990, according to NFL.com. The Seahawks are 7-2 at home, including a 41-6 pasting of the San Francisco 49ers in last weekend's NFC Divisional Round.

"It is as good an atmosphere as there is in football," Stafford said. "I can't imagine the NFC Championship not just exceeding those expectations. They do a great job of creating that home-field advantage. And you gotta go play in the elements there with their crowd and all that goes along with it but really, you're playing against the guys on the grass and that's as talented a football team as you'll see in the NFL. They've got a great roster top to bottom. I think they're really well coached. They play fast and physical."

The Rams reached their first conference title game since winning the Super Bowl in 2021. Los Angeles posted consecutive road wins in the playoffs after beating the Carolina Panthers and then the Chicago Bears in overtime.

"I just try to enjoy the team that I'm on and the moment that I'm in," Stafford said. "I love coming to work. I love the group that we get to do it with. These, like I said, opportunities don't come every single year, so I just try to live in 'em and cherish 'em when they're here.

"I sure hope it's not my last opportunity, but we'll see. You never know. Take these games and these seasons one at a time and figure it out from there. But I just know that I'm happy in the moment that I am right now doing what I'm doing."