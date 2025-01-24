After much ado, the NFC Championship is finally upon us: It's the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, rematching for an NFC East brawl that'll either send a perennial power back to the biggest stage or confirm an upstart contender as this year's top underdog story.

So who's it going to be? Are Saquon Barkley and the Eagles set to run all the way to Super Bowl LIX, and seek to avenge Philly's 2022 title-game defeat? Or is Jayden Daniels ready to pad his already-pristine rookie resume by leading the Commanders to another road upset this postseason?

We gathered final-score predictions from some of our CBS Sports NFL experts:

Pete Prisco: The Commanders will do a much better job slowing down Saquon Barkley, while Jayden Daniels continues to put up big numbers. He will become the first rookie to take his team to the Super Bowl with another impressive showing. Commanders 27, Eagles 26

Cody Benjamin: If anyone should scare the Eagles, it's probably the unshakably dynamic Jayden Daniels. But Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and their defense are pros at crunch-time ball, and they'll once again have the advantage of working in front of a roaring home crowd. Eagles 27, Commanders 22

John Breech: I thought the Eagles were the better team in both [of their regular-season] games -- again, they almost won the second game with Kenny Pickett as their quarterback for three quarters -- and I'm not sure anything is going to change this time around. Eagles 27, Commanders 24

Will Brinson: Jayden Daniels' special season rolls on as he hits Dyami Brown for a pair of touchdowns to take down a division rival. Commanders 24, Eagles 21

Doug Clawson: Too much Saquon, too much Philly defense and home-field advantage as Jayden Daniels' dream season comes to an end. Eagles 30, Commanders 21

Jordan Dajani: Washington wins because it has the better quarterback. Commanders 24, Eagles 20

Bryan DeArdo: Jayden Daniels gives the Eagles everything they can handle, but in the end, Saquon Barkley is just too much for Washington's defense; he advances and needs just one more win to become the third rushing champion in NFL history to win a Super Bowl. Eagles 23, Commanders 20

Jared Dubin: Philly can slow any game down and just keep constricting the opposing team until it submits, and I see that happening here. Eagles 23, Commanders 20

Joel Magaraci: The bigger the stage, the more unflappable rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels becomes. Commanders 35, Eagles 31

Tyler Sullivan: Jayden Daniels' brilliance will keep this game close, but Saquon Barkley is the game-wrecker. The Commanders are soft against the run, which means Barkley could remarkably flirt with another 200 rushing-yard game for the second straight week. Eagles 27, Commanders 24

Final tally

Eagles: 6 votes

6 votes Commanders: 4 votes

Expert odds

SportsLine's consensus line for the NFC championship has the Eagles (-6) as touchdown favorites.