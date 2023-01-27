Fans hoping to score a ticket for Sunday's NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles better be ready to shell out a large sum of money. They might even be jealous of the secondary market for tickets to the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to numbers from StubHub, the average ticket prices for the AFC title between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are 50% lower than those for the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Not only are the ticket prices higher for the NFC title matchup, but that game is outselling the AFC Championship by over 100%.

High ticket prices for the NFC Championship Game are becoming a trend. The demand for this 49ers-Eagles matchup matches that of last year's NFC title matchup between the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, which was StubHub's highest-selling game of 2022 outside of the Super Bowl.

"Fan excitement for the NFC Championship on StubHub has not slowed down, seeing an 80 percent jump in sales since Monday and continuing to climb," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "We're predicting another high selling NFC Championship this year as demand remains on par with this time last year, in what was StubHub's highest-selling NFL game of 2022, outside of the Super Bowl."

The 2023 AFC Championship, which is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night, is a rematch of last year's conference title game. The Bengals went into Arrowhead Stadium as underdogs and pulled out a thrilling 27-24 win in overtime. The Chiefs are looking to avoid a similar fate and reach their third Super Bowl in the last four years.

The hype for this year's NFC Championship couldn't be much higher. For much of the season, the 49ers and Eagles were considered the two best teams in the NFL, and now they'll go head-to-head with a spot in Super Bowl LVII on the line. That game kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET.