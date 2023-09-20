The NFC East has flexed its muscles over the first two weeks of the 2023 NFL season, having three undefeated teams and at least one victory for each team in the division. The four teams are a combined 7-1 after Week 2, becoming just the fourth division to have that record since the 2002 realignment. The 2002 AFC West, 2020 NFC West, and 2021 NFC West also started 7-1.

In the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders all sit 2-0 through two weeks. The New York Giants (1-1) have the only loss in the division, and that was to a divisional foe (Dallas). The only reason the NFC East has a loss is because two division opponents played each other.

This has been common for the NFC East as of late, the same division that had three teams make the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since the NFC Central accomplished the feat in 1997 (prior to realignment when five teams were in each division). The NFC East is 50-24-2 since the start of last season, by far the best record among all eight divisions.

The NFC East is the only division with a .600 win percentage, 100 points higher than the next division.

Best record by division (since start of last season)

Division Record Win percentage NFC East 50-24-2 .671 AFC North 42-33 .560 AFC East 41-34 .547

The NFC East has certainly been the dominant division of late, and the one with the most parity since the Eagles repeated as champions four consecutive years from 2001 through 2004. The division has not had a repeat winner since.

Based on the starts of the Eagles, Cowboys and Commanders, the NFC East appears to be set up for another tight division race again in 2023.