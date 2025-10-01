The Philadelphia Eagles and the Denver Broncos will square off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is 4-0 on the year after securing a 31-25 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Denver had a convincing 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. According to the latest Week 5 NFL odds, the Eagles are 3.5-point favorites. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets will play at 1 p.m. ET, and our model is backing the Over on 47.5 total points in this contest. Meanwhile, the model is taking the Over in the Commanders vs. Chargers Week 5 game. Those NFL picks are part of an NFC East parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook that pays over 6-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-20 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday NFC East betting picks for NFL Week 5 (odds subject to change):

Eagles (-4.5) vs. Broncos (-104)

Cowboys vs. Jets: Over 47.5 points (-104)

Commanders vs. Chargers: Over 48.5 points (-105)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFC East parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +651 (risk $100 to win $651).

Eagles -4.5 vs. Broncos (-104, FanDuel)



The Eagles have won 10 straight games dating back to last season. Philadelphia has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games. They are 3-0 ATS after a win and 3-1 ATS as the favorite in 2025. Meanwhile, the Broncos are 1-2-1 ATS in all games this season and 0-1 ATS following a win. Philly ranks seventh in the league in scoring offense (27), in addition to Denver losing both road games this season. SportsLine's model has the Eagles covering the spread in 58% of simulations and taking home a 26-18 win.

Cowboys vs. Jets, Over 47.5 points (-105, FanDuel)



The Cowboys are leading the NFL in total offense (404.3) and passing offense (281.3), while being fifth in scoring offense (28.5). Quarterback Dak Prescott has a league-high 1,119 passing yards with six passing touchdowns. Meanwhile, George Pickens has 300 receiving yards and four touchdowns. On the other side, New York is third in the league in rushing offense (144.5). Garrett Wilson is sixth in the league in receiving yards (311) and tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns (3). SportsLine's model is calling for these teams to combine for 52 points, resulting in the Over hitting in 58% of simulations.

Commanders vs. Chargers, Over 48.5 points (-110, FanDuel)

The Commanders expect Jayden Daniels to return to the field. This season, he has 433 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Receiver Deebo Samuel has piled up 204 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Even in Daniels' absence, they scored 24-plus points. Los Angeles' Quentin Johnston ranks third in the NFL in receiving yards (337) and receiving scores (4), scoring in three of the four games this season. SportsLine's model is expecting these teams to score multiple touchdowns on Sunday, with Los Angeles taking a 27-24 win, helping the Over hit in 53% of simulations.