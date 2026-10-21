Move over NFC South, because here comes the NFC East. This division has been the most disappointing over six weeks and has just become the first division ever to feature back-to-back winless weeks with at least four games played. We even had two division rivals play each other, and they TIED.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-4, and unfortunately, just lost quarterback Jalen Hurts for what looks like the remainder of the season after blood clots were discovered in his lungs. The Dallas Cowboys were a hot pick to win the NFC East this year with the additions they made on defense, which included new coordinator Christian Parker. However, Dallas is also 2-4, and this defense still ranks third-worst in the NFL. The Washington Commanders were a sleeper to some. Jayden Daniels was back healthy, and he led this Commanders team to the NFC Championship game as a rookie. But Washington resides in fourth place at 1-4-1.

Then there are the New York Giants, who lead the NFC East at 3-2-1. Jaxson Dart, unfortunately, went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, so in stepped Jameis Winston. However, the Giants also traded for J.J. McCarthy, who is on the verge of taking over the offense.

So, which one of these four teams is going to win the division and host a playoff game? Our panel of four writers made their case for each squad.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Cowboys (+130)

SportsLine's chances to win division: 27%

By: Garrett Podell

Yes, the Dallas Cowboys' offense has slumped in consecutive primetime defeats the last two weeks, but that unit is just a few subtle tweaks -- more motion, more under-center looks, and more play-action passing -- away from hitting its stride. The Cowboys have by far the most talented offense in the division, featuring Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and a young, ascending offensive line.

Sure, their defense continues to have problems, but that unit has shown some signs of relative improvement, by their low standards, the last two weeks. If Brian Schottenheimer can tighten up his scheme, there is no reason why Prescott and company can't just outscore the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and the New York Giants.

That's why the Cowboys can still win the NFC East. Las Vegas feels the same way with DraftKings Sportsbook giving Dallas +130 odds to win the division, the best odds of the NFC East's four teams.

New York Giants (+154)

SportsLine's chances to win division: 31.9%

By: Carter Bahns

In a division as bleak as this, where every win is a luxury, holding a 1.5-game lead goes a long way. All the Giants need to do is maintain their pace, as modest as it is. That will be easier said than done as the schedule stiffens up in the weeks to come with the Texans, Jaguars, 49ers, Seahawks and Lions presenting the biggest challenges, but banking an early advantage over the rest of the division makes this team the one to beat until further notice.



The "Jameis Winston Experience" was its usual roller-coaster ride and delivered a pair of wins, but J.J. McCarthy might be the quarterback with the higher upside. If John Harbaugh commits to him after benching Winston, the offense should look more like it did with Jaxson Dart under center. Cam Skattebo and the run game can return to form in a McCarthy-led system. Isaiah Likely is blossoming into a top-flight tight end, and with Malik Nabers rounding into form as he gets healthier and more confident, there are two reliable weapons who can aid McCarthy in keeping the offense afloat. It does not have to be a high-octane operation, just a decent one, to compete in a weak division.

Remember that McCarthy, for all of his flaws, went 6-4 a year ago in Minnesota.

Of course, he had the benefit of playing against an elite defense during his tenure with the Vikings. It is not as if the Giants are a liability on that side of the ball, though. They are firmly in the middle of the pack in yards and points allowed and are a top-five team against the pass.

If New York can simply be a mid-tier team on both sides of the ball, that should be enough to hold onto a slim lead in such a downtrodden division.

Washington Commanders (+600)

SportsLine's chances to win division: 24.7%

By: Jordan Dajani

OK, I like a challenge. Ignore that Dan Quinn is on the hot seat and that Jayden Daniels hasn't won an NFL game in over a year. Sure, Washington is off to its worst six-game start since 2020, but do you remember what happened in that 2020 season? The Washington Football Team rebounded to finish 7-9, and win the NFC East. Then, WFT legend Taylor Heinicke gave Tom Brady and the Bucs a game in the wild-card round.

It's easy for the casual football fan to overlook this Washington team, but don't. The Commanders beat the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks while forcing three turnovers. Then, we were in a position to beat the best team in the entire NFL on the road in prime time Monday night. It looked like we were in for a blowout after the 49ers went up 23-3, but this Commanders squad didn't give up, and out-scored San Francisco 14-0 while out-gaining Brock Purdy and company 201 yards to 7. SEVEN YARDS. The 49ers racked up a grand total of seven yards in the fourth quarter as Washington fought back.

Washington isn't going to finish No. 2 in total defense as it did in 2020, but the Commanders definitely have some pieces. Daron Payne is a former Pro Bowl defensive tackle, and there's still time for Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson to live up to their contracts. Both made big plays on Monday night! Then, there's rookie Sonny Styles, who is absolutely an ascending talent next to Frankie Luvu. Sure, there are some questions in the secondary. Let's hope Trey Amos can get back to 100% -- but the point is that the Commanders don't need an elite defense to win this stinky division.

The "Daniels magic" has to reappear -- and soon. We all saw him rack up 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards through the playoffs as a first-year player. It's not like he has zero help either. Losing Terry McLaurin is tough, yes, but Stefon Diggs has proven he can still make plays. He was the leading receiver for a team that made the Super Bowl last year. Versatile tight end Chig Okonkwo needs more looks on offense. He led the Tennessee Titans in receiving just last year. I would make the same argument for rookie wideout Antonio Williams. He caught four passes or 64 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut. He's capable of doing more. So is Treylon Burks. The touchdown catch he made against Denver last year is on a poster in my room.

The Eagles are already turning their attention to 2027, the Cowboys don't have a defense and their offense is worse than it was last year, and the Giants are banking on J.J. McCarthy to save them. It's going to be the Commanders standing atop the NFC East when it's all said and done. Keep your left hand up.

Philadelphia Eagles (+700)

SportsLine's chances to win division: 16.5%

By: Tyler Sullivan

Everyone keeps pointing to the Eagles as sellers at the trade deadline, especially after this four-game losing skid and Jalen Hurts being sidelined for what is presumed to be the rest of the season due to blood clot issues. Anyone from Saquon Barkley to Dallas Goedert to Big Dom (probably) has been surmised as a possible trade chip for Howie Roseman as he sells off parts to retool for tomorrow. But when has Roseman ever done what we've expected of him? What if he zigs when everyone in the NFL expects him to zag?

Even at 2-4, the division is very much in play for Philadelphia, especially with three-straight NFC East contests ahead. If they emerge from this stretch with at least a 2-1 record, that may only further embolden Roseman to buy at the deadline, which comes right after the club's Week 9 matchup against the Giants.

For all the injuries they've endured this season, the Eagles still have a secondary with top-tier talent, headlined by Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell. Meanwhile, Jalen Carter solidified the defensive line, so there are pieces for this defense to improve on the 5.4 yards per play allowed and 363.8 total yards per game allowed (6th-worst in the NFL). Really, this comes down to the offense. If Barkley can get back to full strength, it will change how defenses play whoever is under center. While Barkley hasn't been the 2024 version of himself so far this season when he's been on the field, he was averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Top wideout DeVonta Smith also returned to the lineup last week.

All this brings us back to Roseman. What if he makes a move for a quarterback? Kirk Cousins would make a lot of sense for Philadelphia, given their need at the position and Cousins' familiarity with offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. The two were teammates in Minnesota when Cousins was the starter, and Mannion runs an offense that would cater to Cousins' skillset. With Cousins only signed through this season, he'd also be the ideal rental before handing the keys back to Hurts. Would a deal of this magnitude completely change how you view the Eagles? Stranger things have happened!